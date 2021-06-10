PNP to CPP, NPA: If you’re truly sorry, stop your attacks and surrender those behind Masbate landmine blast

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar urged Communist rebels to cease their attacks if they truly regret the deaths of innocent people they were responsible for.

Eleazar made the statement after the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, declared “deep remorse” for the “untimely and unnecessary” deaths of Far Eastern University football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin Nolven Absalon after a landmine an NPA unit set up exploded in Masbate on Sunday.

The blast also injured Absalon’s 16-year-old nephew.

“These senseless attacks must end. Sa mga NPA, wakasan ninyo na ang paghahasik ng karahasan na pawang mga inosenteng sibilyan lang ang higit na apektado. Sobrang daming inosenteng buhay na ang nasayang at nawala dahil sa inyong walang saysay na armadong pakikipaglaban (To the NPA, end the violence that only affects innocent civilians. Too many innocent lives have been lost because of your non-sensical armed fight),” he added.

Besides, he said the Absalon family is seeking justice “at hindi lang public apology (and not just a public apology).”

“Kung talagang seryoso ang CPP-NPA sa kanilang panlulumo, isuko nila sa amin ang mga nagplano’t gumawa ng pag-atake na ito (If you’re really sincere in your remorse, they should surrender those who planned and executed this attack),” Eleazar said, adding that they should be behind bars and facing the consequences of their actions.

The victims were on a bike fun ride when the landmine exploded in Barangay Anas.

Government forces are conducting pursuit operations.

According to the PNP, three Communist Terrorist Group members in Bicol were killed in an encounter during a pursuit operation in the province.

Eleazar has also ordered the police to be on alert for possible attacks from the CTGs, citing the possibility that the CPP leadership has ordered intensified attacks against the PNP.