PNP says P9 million worth of marijuana destroyed in Lanao del Sur

(Eagle News) — Authorities destroyed around P9 million worth of marijuana in Lanao del Sur over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the sites of operations on Sunday, June 19, were Sitio Dibarosan, Barangay Dilimbayan and Maguing.

The first site of operation yielded P2 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants.

The second site, meanwhile, the PNP said, had P3 million worth of the same.

The third site, which included two plantations, yielded P4 million worth of the fully-grown plants, the PNP said.

No one was arrested at the first and second sites.

The PNP did not say, however, if arrests had been made in the third.

“We will find out who are responsible for the cultivation of these Marijuana plants,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.