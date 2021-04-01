PNP: SAF troopers clash with Communist rebels in Samar; rebel casualties reported

(Eagle News) — Members of the Special Action Force clashed with Communist rebels in Samar on Tuesday, March 30, leading to casualties on the part of the rebels and the recovery of firearms and ammo, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said the clash between the 123rd Special Action Company of the 12th Special Action Battalion and the undetermined number of suspected CPP-NPA terrorists engaged in extortion activities took place in the mountainous part of Barangay Salvacion, Calbayog City at 11:35 in the morning.

The SAF members were on a 10-day counter-insurgency operation when they encountered the suspected terrorists, the PNP said.

The PNP said no casualties were reported on the part of the police, but there was an undetermined number of casualties on the part of the rebels.

Recovered at the site of encounter were one M16 Elisco rifle, one improvised homemade double-zero shotgun; two long steel M16 magazines, one short steel M16 magazine, one KG9 magazine, one silencer suppressor, among others.

“We will continue to hunt them down and we will never tolerate their utter disregard of the rule of law,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.