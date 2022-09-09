PNP: Retired officer implicated in “police pensioners scam” nabbed in Antipolo

(Eagle News) — A retired police officer implicated in a police pensioners scam was arrested in Antipolo, Rizal, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, retired SP04 Romeo T. Arela was nabbed in his residence in Tanag, Extension, Barangay San Jose on Sept. 5 by virtue of a warrant of arrest dated November 12, 2018, issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 95 Judge Edgardo A. Bellosillo.

“Retired SPO4 Arela was criminally and administratively charged for defrauding the government of millions of pesos through the ‘Ghost Pension Scam'” in the PNP, PNP Officer-in-Charge Police Lieutenant General Jose Chiquito Malayo said.

The PNP then led by Archie Gamboa removed from its list over 1,000 ineligible pensioners in 2020.

Malayo said a fact-finding investigation recommended the filing of eleven counts for violation of Section 3 (e) of RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, against Arela.

“We emphasize that this operation became successful through the cooperation and support of the community who helped us build the nation ensuring the safety of everyone through our Kasimbayanan program,” Malayo said.

“This can only be achieved if we actively participate in our quest to curb criminality,” Malayo added.