PNP reports 88 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Eighty-eight more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 11,830.

Of these, 633 are active.

Forty-four additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 11,165.

The PNP death toll remains at 32, with no additional deaths reported.

The OCTA research group has observed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, with the group predicting 5,000 to 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of this month.

Quezon City and Manila have announced lockdowns on specific areas following the increase in cases there.

Paranaque also extended its curfew hours after three South African variant cases were detected in the city.