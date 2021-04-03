PNP reports 239 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Friday night, the additional 239 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 15329.

Of these, 2489 were active cases.

Eighty-nine additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 12801.

One additional death, however, led to an increase in the deaths due to COVID-19 among police personnel, now at 39.

The PNP recently announced among those who tested positive for COVID-19 was PNP Chief Debold Sinas.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was designated as the officer-in-charge while Sinas is recuperating.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Department of Health reporting an all-time high of over 15,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 3.

The DOH has said the sudden surge was due to the presence of virus variants.