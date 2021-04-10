PNP reports 215 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) – -Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Philippine National Police data released on Saturday, April 10, the additional 215 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 16975.

Of these, 2456 were active.

Over 200, or 281, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP recovery total to 14477.

Two additional deaths pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 42.

Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, April 9, the Philippines reported a record-high 401 additional deaths, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 14520.

COVID-19 total cases are now at 840,554.