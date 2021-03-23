PNP reports 171 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported 171 additional COVID-19 cases among police personnel.

According to PNP data as of March 23, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 13,309.

Of these, 1,446 are active.

Over 100–or 123–additional recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 11,827.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was designated PNP officer-in-charge.

Eleazar has imposed a modified work arrangement for non-uniformed personnel at Camp Crame amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

Uniformed personnel, however, are not covered by the arrangement as they are duty-bound to enforce the law and help implement minimum health protocols, Eleazar had said.

“However, there is already an ongoing assessment on alternative work arrangement for our uniformed personnel,” he had added.