PNP reports 167 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 100 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data, the 167 additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 active cases to 1,047.

Total PNP COVID-19 cases have reached 12,510.

Thirty-eight additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 11,429.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 34.

On Tuesday, the PNP announced the special quarantine of Manila Police District Station 11 after 46 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 there.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was designated as PNP officer-in-charge while Sinas is recovering.