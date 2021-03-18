PNP reports 121 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Thursday, March 18, reported over 100 more additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data, the additional 121 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 12,631.

Of these, 1,105 were active.

Sixty-three additional recoveries pushed the PNP recovery total to 11,492.

No additional PNP deaths were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 34.

The PNP announced on Wednesday it was implementing a modified work arrangement for its non-uniformed personnel in Camp Crame amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas tested positive for COVID-19.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was designated the PNP officer-in-charge while Sinas is recovering.