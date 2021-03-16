PNP reports 103 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 100 additional COVID-19 cases among its police personnel.

According to PNP data, as of March 15, the additional 103 cases pushed the active PNP COVID-19 cases to 918.

Earlier, the PNP said the Manila Police District 11 in Binondo had been placed under a special quarantine after 46 of its personnel there tested positive for COVID-19.

The PNP also announced Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional 103 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 12,343.

Seventy-four additional COVID-19 recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 11,391.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is now at 34, with one additional death.

The Octa research group has observed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, a fact the Department of Health attributed to increased mobility and a failure to follow minimum health protocols.

The DOH said this was exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.

Over the weekend, health authorities confirmed the Philippines’ first Brazil COVID-19 virus variant case.

It also noted that additional UK and South African variant cases, and mutations of possible concern, including one that was first observed in the Philippines, had been found.