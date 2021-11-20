PNP Region 5 office recommends dismissal of police colonel who allegedly beat up subordinate

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police-Regional Office 5 has recommended the removal from service of a colonel who allegedly beat up a subordinate.

According to the PNP, PRO 5 Police General Jonnel Estomo made the recommendation against Police Colonel Dulnoan Dinamling Jr., assigned as the Regional Aviation 5 commander, to the Aviation Security Group.

The PNP said Dinamling beat up PMSgt Ricky Brabante while drunk.

The PNP did not specify a reason.

It said Brabante was now recuperating after undergoing a major operation.

He has, however, the PNP said, lost his right-eye vision.

“Rank…can never justify abuse of power and drunken misconduct, and PCol Dinamling will have to face the consequences of his actions,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

He said he has ordered an immediate investigation, forming a Special Investigation Task Group for this purpose.

“We do not condone any act of violence within the organization as much as we uphold the right of every accused for due process”, Carlos added.