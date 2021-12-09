PNP: Raps to be filed vs man who fired gun indiscriminately in Negros Occidental, killing child

(Eagle News) — A 46-year-old man is facing raps after he fired a gun indiscriminately, killing a one-year-old child in Negros Occidental, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Nomar Ayan Bero, 46, is facing criminal charges after he confessed to using a .cal.38 pistol on December 5.

The PNP did not say what exact charges would be filed against Bero, with PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos saying the suspect would “be charged accordingly, based on the appreciation of the prosecutor of the evidence presented by police investigators.”

Bero turned himself in hours after the little girl, who had been playing inside their house together with her grandparents and other kin, died in a medical facility where she had been transferred from Manapla town, in Bacolod City.

The PNP said this was after the victim was found lying on the floor of her house, with her head bleeding, right after two gunshots were heard followed by a loud sound from galvanized iron corrugated wall.

“Our investigators are already preparing all material and testimonial evidence to support the case,” Carlos said.

He said the police were also checking whether the firearm had all the necessary documents.