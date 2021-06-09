PNP probes killing of cop assigned in Aviation Group

(Eagle News) — Authorities are probing the killing of a policeman assigned at the Philippine National Police Aviation Group based in Clark Field, Pampanga on Tuesday, June 8.

In a statement, the PNP said Police Regional Office-3 Director Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon ordered the Tarlac police to “thoroughly” look into the killing of Police Staff Sergeant Michael Maun, a resident of Barangay Cristo Rey, Capas, Tarlac.

Maun was plying a road in his barangay on board his Toyota Altis when a black vehicle–also a Toyota Altis but with plate number ZEW 568—suddenly overtook him.

Two individuals alighted then fired several times at Maun.

The suspects with the driver then fled in a southern direction on board their vehicle.

The incident was captured in footage from a closed-circuit television camera installed in the area.

Maun was rushed to Ospital Ng Capas for medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician.

The vehicle used by the suspects was later found abandoned in Sitio Baloy, Barangay Arangonen.

A check by the police with the Land Transportation Office showed the plate number on that vehicle was actually registered to another vehicle.

“We will exert all our efforts and look into the bottom of this. We continue to solicit the support of the general public in order to maintain peace and order, safety and security of our communities,” De Leon said.