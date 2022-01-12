PNP probes death of 10-year-old girl found inside Talisay, Cebu cave

(Eagle News) — The police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl whose decomposing body was found in a cave in Talisay City, Cebu.

According to the Philippine National Police, the body of the minor was found on Jan. 9, three days after her parents reported her missing to the authorities.

The parents then told the police the girl had gone to the river to swim but never came home.

According to the PNP, the body was found after a concerned citizen called them, informing them of stench coming from inside the cave near the river.

The police said the girl was subsequently found covered in a pile of rocks.

The body was later identified by her parents as their daughter’s after extraction.

According to the PNP, a forensic investigation is underway to assist Talisay City Police in the investigation.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said this would include a post-mortem investigation to determine if the victim was sexually abused, as believed by her family, who claimed they saw individuals just along the river the last time they saw the child.

The police are also interviewing possible witnesses for the identification of persons of interest.