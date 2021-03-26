PNP: Prime suspect in killing of Zamboanga Sibugay town mayor, companion dies in police operation

(Eagle News) — A prime suspect in the killing of a Zamboanga Sibugay town mayor and his companion was killed in a police operation on Thursday, March 25, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the suspect, identified only as “Jenal,” the primary suspect in the death of Vice Mayor Restituto Calonge of Mabuhay in February, was killed after he and his companions Al-Muag and Maide Balugtod Zulueta engaged police who were out to serve warrants of arrest in a firefight in in Purok Bombil, Barangay Igat (Island), Margosatubig, Zamboanga Del Sur.

The warrants were being served against Ermahudin Manguda alias “Er-er,” who was with “Jenal” and the two others at that time, for two counts of murder.

The PNP did not say whether Zulueta and Al-Muag had been killed in the operation as well.

The other companions of “Jenal,” however, the PNP said, evaded arrest as they fled using speedboats and pump boats.

They are now being pursued by members of joint operating teams.

According to the police, Calonge was talking to Engineer Edgar Pampanga and Hdj. Abduhari Gapor near the municipal hall in Barangay Poblacion when an unidentified suspect walked up to them and shot them on Feb. 21.

The suspect fled by motorcycle.

Calonge died while both Gapor and Pampanga were hurt.

Of the injured, one of them subsequently died.