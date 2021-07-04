PNP: P7.1 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P7.1 million worth of shabu in Cebu, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero was an individual identified only as “Toro,” a distributor of illegal drugs.

“Maganda na nahuli ng ating mga operatiba sa Central Visayas ang suspek na ito dahil ayon sa inisyal na impormasyon, sangkot siya sa malakihang operasyon ng iligal na droga (It’s good that the operatives from Central Visayas arrested this suspect because based on initial information, he is involved in big illegal operations),” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

He said based on reports, the suspect’s contact for illegal drug transactions was a detainee in one of the jails in Cebu province.

He said the police were intensifying their intelligence gathering for the identification of these drug personalities.

“We are verifying this information and we will further investigate the scope of his illegal drug activities,” Eleazar said.

“Malaking dagok ang pagkakahuli ng suspek sa operasyon ng sindikatong kinabibilangan niya (His arrest will definitely negatively affect the operations of the syndicate he belongs in,” he added.