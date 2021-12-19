PNP: P68 million worth of shabu seized in Laguna buy-bust; 3 nabbed, 1 minor rescued

(Eagle News) — Around P68 million worth of shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Laguna, the Philippine National Police said on Sunday, Dec. 19.

According to the PNP, the 10 kilograms of the illegal drugs were seized from Ace Arciaga, 35; Shamewayne Darvin, 19; and Benz Gonzales, 21; who were also arrested during the operation.

A 17-year-old, who was believed to be the group’s runner, was also rescued.

According to the PNP, Gonzales, Darvin and Arciaga are facing criminal charges.

The minor, meanwhile, was turned over to the social welfare and development unit.

“We have to stop these criminals and protect our children from being used as drug runners,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.