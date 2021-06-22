PNP: Over P58 million worth of shabu seized in Imus buy-bust operation; 5 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P58 million worth of shabu and arrested five individuals linked to a former mayor in a recent buy-bust operation in Imus, Cavite, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Tamano Daud, Ismael Daud, Norma Maguid, Bainor Maguid, and Omar Rediya were nabbed in the operation jointly conducted by the Manila Police District Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Cavite Provincial Police Office and the Imus Municipal Police Station in Barangay Bayan Luma III on June 19.

Apart from the 8.533 kilograms of shabu worth P58.024 million, seized from the suspects, the PNP said, were a Glock17 9 mm pistol, a Kossnor London Chrome caliber 45 pistol, assorted ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

The PNP said the suspects were members of the Tamano Drug Group, which supplies narcotics to the National Capital Region and Rizal Province.

It said the suspects are believed to be linked to have connections with Montasir Sabal, the former mayor of Talitay, Maguindao who, the PNP said, was killed in a gun scuffle following his arrest when he tried to escape from police escorts while en route to Camp Crame.

Sabal, who was in the National Watch List on illegal drugs, was also said to be a supplier of firearms and explosive materials to the local terrorist group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

“Naniniwala akong malaking dagok itong pagkakaaresto sa limang drug suspects sa patuloy na iligal na operasyon ng mga natitira pa na ka-grupo nitong si Sabal. Nawalan sila ng ng lima pa na miyembro na tagapagdala at tagpagpakalat ng droga dito sa Metro Manila at mga karatig probinsiya (I believe this is a big blow to the operations of the remaining group members of Sabal. They lost five members who bring and distribute the drugs in Metro Manila and nearby provinces),” Eleazar said.

The suspects have been charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.