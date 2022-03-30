PNP: P5 million worth of marijuana plants destroyed in Kalinga

(Eagle News) — Authorities destroyed P5 million worth of marijuana plants in Kalinga, the Philippine National Police said on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the Philippine National Police, the 25,000 herbs had been planted on around 2,500 square meters of land in Barangay Buscalan, Tinglayan.

They were discovered as policemen conducted clearing operations from 6:00 a.m. of March 28 to 10 a.m. of March 29 in the mountains, the PNP said.

No one was arrested.

“I commend our combined forces from the PNP and (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) as we continue our collaborative efforts to conduct massive marijuana eradication in the mountainous areas of Cordilleras,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

“Let us also intensify our efforts in tracking down those who are responsible behind the planting and cultivation of these illegal substances and put them behind bars,” he added.