PNP: P408,000 worth of shabu seized in Bacolod City buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P400,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation on Saturday, July 2, in Purok Masinadyahon was Pranisa Anlap Ereneo.

The PNP said apart from the 60 grams of shabu estimated at P408,000, drug paraphernalia, one black coin purse, one black pouch, among others, were also seized from the suspect.

“…(The) Philippine National Police will remain relentless and aggressive in our police operations especially against high-value individuals and prominent drug personalities..,” Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao, PNP officer-in-charge, said.

The PNP said all the pieces of evidence are now under Bacolod City Police Office custody.

Charges are set to be filed against the suspect.