PNP: P400,000 worth of marijuana destroyed in Benguet

(Eagle News) — Around P400,000 of marijuana plants were destroyed by police personnel in Benguet, the Philippine National Police said on Sunday, Dec. 19.

According to the PNP, operatives of the Kibungan Municipal Police Station (MPS) discovered the 2,000 marijuana plants on Friday, Dec. 16.

The PNP said the plants were already fully-grown and were found on a 400-square-meter communal land in Sitio Dalipey, Barangay Tacadang, Kibungan.

According to the report, all the marijuana plants were uprooted and burned on-site.

The PNP did not say whether anyone had been arrested.