PNP: P4.6 million worth of marijuana seized, 3 nabbed in Sunday buy-bust

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P4.6 million worth of marijuana in a buy-bust operation in Tarlac on Sunday, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation were Cornelio Chumil-Ang, 33; Jomar Pallar, 24; and Marcelino Caraowa, 40.

The PNP said the apart from the illegal drugs, seized from the suspects were two bottles of suspected cannabis oil with an estimated value of P30,000, one Samsung cellphone, one Vivo cellphone, and one Toyota Hi Ace van used to transport the drugs, among others.

“Upon further investigation, the suspects were found out to be members of the same group arrested also in Tarlac last February. The said group operates illegal drug activities at the area of Tarlac, Pangasinan and Mountain Province,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

The suspects are under police custody and are facing criminal charges.

“I commend the personnel in (Police Regional Office) 3 under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Val De Leon for their accomplishment and for continuously conducting pro-active operations to wipe out all drug peddlers and have less opportunity to propagate illegal drugs in Central Luzon,” Sinas added.