PNP: P340,000 worth of shabu seized in Talisay City buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday, July 6, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation in Barangay Bulacao at 12:38 a.m. was Ronnel Ladesma Cabaron, 42.

The PNP said Cabaron was a “high-value drug personality.”

Recovered from him were the ten plastic sachets containing 50 grams of shabu and the buy-bust money, the PNP said.

“Let these series of successful police operations warn all drug peddlers that the PNP anti-illegal drug operations will be more (intensified) especially (against) high-value targets,” Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao, PNP officer-in-charge, said.

Criminal charges are set to be filed against the suspect, who in Talisay police custody, the PNP said.