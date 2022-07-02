PNP: P340,000 worth of shabu seized in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust; 1 arrested

(Eagle News)–Police seized P340,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, July 1, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation in Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok, was Nol Frederick Fevidal Samson alias “Choy.”

The PNP said the 50 grams of shabu were recovered from the suspect.

The PNP said the illegal drugs and the suspect are in police custody.

“I commend our Central Visayas Police for their prompt action, which led to the successful arrest of this high-value drug personality,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

Charges are set to be filed against the suspect.