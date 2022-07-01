PNP: P3.4 million worth of shabu seized in Naga City buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Around P3.4 million worth of shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Naga on June 28, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized in the joint operation between the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Brgy. Peñafrancia was Eymard Rey Batan, 43.

The PNP said the seized shabu from the operation amounted to 500 grams.

No other details were given about the operation.

“We see here the relentless actions and operational partnership of the PDEA and PNP in our quest to curb illegal drug activities in the country,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.

Criminal charges are set to be filed against the suspect.