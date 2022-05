(Eagle News)–Authorities seized P3.4 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Bulacan, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also nabbed in the operation along Macarthur Highway, Barangay Bunlo in Bocaue on May 18 were Jayson Falcon, Edwardo Elgarlino, and Sarah Panganiban.

No other details were made available.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said the suspects will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.