PNP: P3.1 million worth of shabu seized in Tayabas, Quezon buy-bust operation; 2 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P3.1 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Tayabas City, Quezon on Friday, April 16, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the illegal substances were seized from Edwin Tan Luistro, 50; and Nolly Añoso Batoto, 52; in the operation in Barangay Calumpang, Tayabas City.

The two were also arrested.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the police poseur-buyer managed to buy one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu from Luistro, with a street value of ₱73,236.00.

Upon arrest, confiscated from Luistro were one black coin purse with a plastic bag containing shabu, with a street value of ₱994,704.00 and one ₱1,000.00 and nine ₱1,000.00 boodle money used as buy-bust money.

Batoto attempted to escape using a Nissan Navarra but was chased down by operatives of the Tayabas City police.

Overall, the police said confiscated from the two suspects were 155.85 grams of shabu, with a street value of ₱3,179,340.00.

The suspects are detained at the Tayabas City Police Station as criminal charges are being prepared against them.