PNP: P24.7 million worth of marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

(Eagle News) — Authorities destroyed P24.7 million worth of marijuana in Kalinga, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, its personnel uprooted more or less 123,500 fully grown marijuana plants over the three-day operation in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan.

The operations were headed by joint elements of the Special Operations Unit of the Cordillera Autonomous Region, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Tinglayan Municipal Police Station, Pasil MPS, Pinukpuk MPS, Balbalan MPS, Lubuagan MPS, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Kalinga, the Provincial Mobile Force Company of Kalinga PPO, and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-15 together with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Kalinga.

Manhunt operations are underway to arrest the suspects.

The PNP said cases for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed once the suspects are identified.