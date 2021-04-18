PNP: P200,000 worth of marijuana seized in Cavite buy-bust; one nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P200,000 worth of marijuana in Cavite, the Philippine National Police said over the weekend.

According to the PNP, Joseph Victor Gelilang was also arrested in the buy-bust operation in Barangay Carsadang Bago 1, Imus on Thursday evening.

Confiscated from him were one black eco-bag, one cellphone, one P500 bill used as buy-bust money, nineteen plastic sachets containing suspected dried marijuana leaves, one medium-sized transparent plastic sachets containing suspected marijuana seeds and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing dried marijuana stalks.

All of these, the PNP said, had an estimated Dangerous and Drugs Board value of P228,000.

“The PNP is relentless in our pursuit of criminals involved in the illegal drug trade until we have wiped out all forms of illegal drugs in the country,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.