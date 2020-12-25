PNP: P2 million worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga buy-bust operation; one arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized around P2 million worth of shabu from a high-value target in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said, citing a report from the Police Regional Office 9, that arrested in the December 23 operation was Fahad Werble alias Fahad in Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan.

The PNP said apart from the 280 grams of shabu, seized from the suspect were bills , including one P1,000 marked bill and 69 P1,000 bills.

The confiscated items have been brought to the Crime Laboratory Office in Police Regional Office 9 for inventory and proper disposition.

The suspect is facing criminal charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.