PNP: P2.9 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust; one arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P2.9 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Cebu on Thursday, May 21, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested was Johnrey Gelbolingo Jabagat, 30, a “high-value individual” in the province.

The PNP did not say how the police operation came about in Sitio Tinabangay, Alaska-Mambaling.

It said, however, that the operation was witnessed by Roseller Salvador, a councilor of Barangay Mambaling and a media representative.

Apart from the P2,924,000 million worth of shabu, confiscated from the suspect were one P500-bill used as buy-bust money and one cal. 45 pistol with four live ammunition.