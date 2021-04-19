PNP: P2.6 million worth of shabu seized in Bacolod City; one arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P2.6 million worth of shabu from a 19-year-old over the weekend in Bacolod City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Dan Aldrick Ballesteros was also nabbed in the buy-bust operation in Purok Sigay, Barangay 2 on Saturday morning, at 10 a.m.

Seized from Ballesteros were 22 sachets of shabu, three pieces of plastic containing suspected shabu with an approximate combined weight of 396 grams, two P500 bills, and one weighing scale.

Ballesteros is now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

He is facing charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Anti-illegal drugs operations will continue without let-up despite our present preoccupation with law enforcement and public safety requirements in this pandemic,” PNP Chief Police General Debold M Sinas said.