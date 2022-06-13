PNP: P2.2 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust ops; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Over P2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in two separate buy-bust operations in Cebu over the weekend.

According to the Philippine National Police, also arrested in the operations in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City and Barangay Sambag II in Cebu City, respectively, were Jerome Pacada Casul 36, and Jenelyn P. Alcuizar, 32.

The PNP said confiscated from Casul were 38 transparent plastic sachets containing 200 grams of shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P1,360,000.

Meanwhile, recovered from Alcuizar were 10 transparent plastic sachets containing 125 grams of shabu, priced at P850,000.

“Congratulations to our Central Visayas operatives for another commendable accomplishment. Let us remain committed in our fight against illegal drugs for this is not only a fight to protect the lives of our people, but preserving the future of our next generation,” PNP officer-in-charge Police LT. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

The two suspects are now “for documentation and proper disposition,” the PNP said.