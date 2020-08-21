PNP: P137.7 million worth of suspected shabu seized in separate drug ops on the same day

(Eagle News) — Police have seized suspected illegal drugs worth P137.7 million in separate drug operations on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

A consolidated report to PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said around P136 million worth of shabu–or 20 kilograms–was seized from three people–identified as Joel Narido, Maria Teresa Concil, and Ronald Solomon—in a buy-bust operation of the PNP Drug Enforcement Unit in Maybunga, Pasig City.

The shabu was contained in a Chinese tea bag.

In Northern Luzon, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1 and Calasiao Municipal Police Station arrested Donna Umayam Torio, Lamberto Saba Versoza, and Edwin Nipal Bruan for possession of 50 grams of shabu amounting of P340,000, the PNP said.

In Negros Occidental, the PNP said the Talisay City Police Station and Silay City Police Station arrested Raymund Tacugue Horario who had with him 60 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P408,000.

Over 100 grams–or 105 grams–of shabu worth an estimated P714,000 were also seized from John Domen Quijada in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City; and 15 grams worth P102,000 from Alien A. Dimalotang in Iligan.

The PNP said both were high-value targets.

In Iriga city, police operatives also arrested five people after 17 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P136,000 were found in their possession.

The suspects were identified as Edgar Matubis San Jose, Simeon Matubis San Jose, Francis Iri Abel Single Lopez, Camille Padayao, and Christopher Monge, and are now facing criminal charges before the court, the PNP said.

Gamboa is also expected to lead the destruction of 1.2 tons of shabu seized in a recent operation today.