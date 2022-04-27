PNP: P136 million worth of shabu seized in Bacoor buy-bust; 3 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Around P136 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Cavite recently, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation on Molino Blvd., Barangay Mambog IV, Bacoor on Monday, April 25, were Isaac Gabriel Paydon Ambulo, 29; Roman Hosias Paydon Ambulo, 25; and Abdurrahim Disomimba Ambulo, 41.

Apart from the more or less 20 kilograms of shabu seized from the suspects, the PNP said also recovered were assorted IDs and documents, two cellphones and one silver Honda Civic.

“Let me again commend our gallant police and (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) operatives in Luzon for sustaining relentlessly our operations against high-value drug personalities these past few months,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

“Let us maintain our stanch cooperation as we continuously win in the fight against dangerous drugs. This is very crucial in the government’s aspiration of a drug-free and crime-free Philippines,” he added.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, the PNP said.