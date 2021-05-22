PNP: P13.8 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust

One arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P13.8 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Cebu on Friday morning, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the operation in Sitio Saac II, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at 9:45 a.m. was Mark Gil James Dangarang alias “James,” 22.

The PNP said apart from the 2,033 grams of shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P13,824,400.00, recovered from Dangarang were a backpack and a paper bag.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The PNP will be relentless in our pursuit of criminals behind illegal drugs. We will go after high-value targets, hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi natin nalilinis ang bawat komunidad sa iligal na droga na siyang sumisira sa kinabukasan ng bawat pamilya at kabataan (we will not stop until we’ve cleansed each community of illegal drugs that destroy the future of each family and the youth),” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.