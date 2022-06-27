PNP: P102 million worth of shabu seized in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust; two nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized around P102 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation were Eeric Bacalso Felisilda, 46, and Neil James Plaza Vallesquina a.k.a. “Bolantoy,” 28.

The PNP said apart from 15,000 grams of shabu, also seized from the suspects were one backpack, two paper bags, one cellphone, one ID card, and the buy-bust money, among others.

“I congratulate our drug enforcement operatives for another big accomplishment. This only signifies that our PNP operations will be more aggressive on illegal drugs, especially against high-value personalities and syndicates,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

Criminal charges are set to be filed against the suspects, according to the PNP.