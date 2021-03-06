PNP: Over P7 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu City; suspect nabbed

(Eagle News) — The police have seized over P7 million worth of suspected shabu in Cebu City on Friday, March 5.

In a statement over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said the P7,140,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from Carlo Magno Escoton Tude, 36, in a buy-bust operation on Magallanes St., Barangay Ermita at 11:55 p.m.

The PNP said Tude was arrested in the operation conducted by the local police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Tude is now temporarily detained at the Cebu City Police Office.

Criminal charges are being prepared against him.