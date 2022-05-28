PNP: Over P7 million worth of shabu seized in Bulacan; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Over P7 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in a recent controlled delivery operation in Malolos, Bulacan, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested was Jonas Faustino, 24, who tried to receive the shipment through Philpost in Pasay City.

The shabu had been shipped via Tanaporn of Ban, Nong Phaya Chonthabouly, Vientiane, Laos, the PNP said.

Based on the current standard price, the PNP said the shabu had an estimated value of P7,425,600.

“This is another product of careful intelligence gathering that resulted in the successful operation. We thank our counterparts for consistently partnering with our campaign against illegal drugs,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are set to be filed against the suspect, according to the PNP.