PNP: Over P7 million worth of marijuana seized in Kalinga

(Eagle News)–More than P7 million worth of marijuana bricks were seized in Kalinga following a tip from a concerned citizen.

The Philippine National Police said the P7.8 million worth of illegal drugs were about to be transported from Kalinga to Cagayan when seized.

The illegal drugs were sezied from a concrete sewer in Sitio Anonang, Barangay Road, Liwan West.

Law enforcers discovered the three abandoned sacks containing 53 pieces of dried marijuana leaves and stalks in bricks form as well as 24 pieces of marijuana leaves and stalks in tubular form all weighing 65.3 kilograms.

The illegal drugs were worth P7,836,000 all in all.

“Hinihikayat natin ang publiko na patuloy na makipagtulungan sa pulisya para tuluyang masawata ang iligal na droga,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.