PNP: Over P400 million worth of shabu seized in Dasmariñas buy-bust; 2 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P400 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

The Philippine National Police said also arrested in the operation on June 2 were Dominador Omega Jr., whom the PNP identified as a leader of the Omega Drug Group, and Siegfred Garcia.

Seized from their possession were the 60,000 grams of shabu worth P408 million, the PNP said.

The PNP did not provide more details about the operation.

The police are now preparing criminal charges against the suspects.

“We have caught a big fish engaged in illegal drug activity through inter-agency joint operation,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

“Of course, with their arrest, we will soon be given a clearer picture of their network of transactions,” he added.