PNP: Over P4 million worth of shabu seized in Camarines Sur buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P4 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Camarines Sur.

According to the Philippine National Police, also arrested in the operation in Camaligan on Tuesday was Alex Garol, 47.

The police did not give additional details about the operation conducted by the Camaligan Municipal Police Station, Camarines Sur Provincial Intelligence Unit, with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency based in Sorsogon and Camarines Sur.

According to the PNP, the estimated street value of the illegal drugs seized in the operation was P4,343,000.

“…(This is) another huge anti-criminality achievement through the teamwork between the PNP and PDEA,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

The PNP said the suspect is facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.