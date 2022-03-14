PNP: Over P3 million worth of shabu seized in Bacolod buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P3 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Bacolod City over the weekend.

According to the Philippine National Police, the more or less 450 grams of illegal drugs were confiscated from Joey Pasiolan Piestaño at 10:40 p.m. on March 12.

The PNP did not provide additional details about the police operation.

It said Piestaño and the illegal drugs were brought to PS8-Bacolod City Police Office “for documentation and proper disposition. ”

“I commend our Bacolod City Police Office for another job well done as we continue to intensify our campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.