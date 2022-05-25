PNP: Over P2 million worth of shabu seized in Cavite buy-bust; 5 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P2 million worth of illegal drugs in a recent buy-bust operation in Cavite.

According to the Philippine National Police, also arrested during the operation in Trece Martires were Kadir Disimban Batao, 26; Cosain Pablo Bangon, 66; Hakim Disimban Batao, 24; Mobarak Disimban Batao Jr., 22; and Mobarak Dida Batao, 58.

“Police are now identifying their possible cohorts in this illegal business,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.

The PNP said apart from the 300 grams of shabu worth P2,040,000 seized from the suspects, also seized were 45 cal. pistols with live ammo.

According to the police, the suspects are now in Special Operations Unit 4A custody.

Criminal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are set to be filed against them.