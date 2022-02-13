PNP: Over P2.6 million worth of shabu seized in Negros Occidental buy-bust; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News)–Authorities seized over P2.6 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Negros Occidental, the Philippine National Police said over the weekend.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Barangay 21, Victorias City, were Jesther T. Soquena, 46, and Biboy Dacumos.

Apart from the more or less 390 grams of shabu worth P2,652,000, seized from the suspects was a Toyota Vios they used to transact with the police poseur buyer.

“I commend the joint effort of our operatives in Western Visayas for another successful anti-illegal drug operation,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

Soquena and Dacumos are facing criminal charges.