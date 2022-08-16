PNP: Over P15 million worth of illegal drugs seized in 3 separate police ops; 4 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Over P15 million worth of illegal drugs were seized and four individuals arrested in three separate anti-illegal drug operations from August 13 to 14.

According to the PNP, of the 15,202,828 seized overall, P7,484,828.00 of illegal drugs were seized in an operation in Toledo, Cebu on Aug. 13.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Raffy Hermona, according to the PNP.

P3.4-million worth of shabu, meanwhile, was seized in an operation in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Aug. 14, which led to the arrest of Ainnah Ali Salgan and Norhanna Salgan Canapia, the PNP said.

The PNP said the remaining P4,318,000 worth of illegal drugs, meanwhile, were seized from an operation in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on the same day, leading to the arrest of Ahzer Gregorio Villarosa.

“It is with high hopes that these (operations) will serve as deterrent against illegal drug operations,” PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.