PNP: Over P14 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Cebu ops; 4 nabbed

(Eagle News)–Over P14 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in two police operations in Cebu, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also nabbed in the September 20 operations were four individuals.

Rulan Mercado, Reynaldo Ardina, 36; and Ryan Zanoria, 38; were arrested in the Barangay Bacayan operation, the PNP said.

Meanwhile, the PNP said John Mark Cuizon was nabbed in the Barangay Suba operation.

Of the P14.5 million worth of illegal drugs seized in the two operations, the PNP said P7145440 were seized from the Bacayan operation, while P7418120 million worth were seized from the other.

PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. hailed the development.

“Tulong tulong tayo sa adhikain na makamtan ang payapang pamumuhay sa pamayanan,” he said.

Criminal charges are slated to be filed against the suspects.