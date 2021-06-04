PNP: Over P1 million worth of shabu seized in Tagbilaran; one arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P1 million worth of shabu from a high-value drug suspect in Tagbilaran City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Palawan Macaorog, 51, was nabbed on CPG North Ave. in Barangay Taloto, after 150 grams of shabu were found in his possession as members of the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency implemented a search warrant

The drugs had an estimated value of P1,020,000, the PNP said.

The PNP said Macaorog was on the police watchlist.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Macaorog, who is now in Tagbilaran police custody.

The illegal drugs, on the other hand, the PNP said, have been taken to the Bohol Provincial Crime Laboratory for examination.

“The Philippine National Police will continue to strengthen its operational capacity to step-up the campaign against illegal drugs in the country under our Intensified Cleanliness Policy,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.