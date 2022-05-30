PNP: Over P1 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Over P1 million worth of shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Cebu City over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the operation on General Maxilom Avenue in barangay Zapatera, was Renevic “Dodong” Jao, 34, who was listed as a high-value drug personality on the police drug watchlist.

According to the PNP, the 250 grams of shabu worth P1.7 million are now in police custody.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“Our police are also doing a follow-up investigation for the possible network of drug transaction,” he said.